7 Fruits for Beautiful Skin: A Guide to Eating Your Way to Glowing Skin
07 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Apples are high in vitamin C, quercetin, and fibre. These nutrients can help protect the skin from free radical damage and enhance skin moisture.
Kiwi is high in vitamin C, potassium, and folate. These nutrients can aid in the improvement of skin moisture and suppleness.
Mango is high in beta-carotene, vitamin C, and vitamin E. These nutrients can help protect the skin from sun and pollution damage.
Pomegranate is high in antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and lycopene that help protect the skin from free radical damage.
Watermelon contains a high concentration of lycopene, an antioxidant that can help protect skin from UV damage.
Oranges are another excellent source of vitamin C and beta-carotene which is necessary for skin cell repair.
Grapes are high in antioxidants such as quercetin and resveratrol that help protect the skin from free radical damage.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Health Benefits of Orange Juice