7 Fruits That Are Not of Indian Origin

31 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Apples originated in Central Asia and are now grown all over the world.

Bananas are native to Southeast Asia and were introduced to India in the 15th century by Portuguese traders

Oranges are native to Southeast Asia, and the Portuguese brought them to India in the 15th century

Grapes are native to the Middle East, and the Mughals brought them to India in the 16th century

Cherries are native to Europe and Western Asia, and the British introduced them to India in the 18th century

Guavas are native to Central and South America, and the Portuguese brought them to India in the 16th century

Pears are native to Europe and Western Asia, and the British introduced them to India in the 18th century

