7 Fruits That Are Not of Indian Origin
31 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Apples originated in Central Asia and are now grown all over the world.
Bananas are native to Southeast Asia and were introduced to India in the 15th century by Portuguese traders
Oranges are native to Southeast Asia, and the Portuguese brought them to India in the 15th century
Grapes are native to the Middle East, and the Mughals brought them to India in the 16th century
Cherries are native to Europe and Western Asia, and the British introduced them to India in the 18th century
Guavas are native to Central and South America, and the Portuguese brought them to India in the 16th century
Pears are native to Europe and Western Asia, and the British introduced them to India in the 18th century
