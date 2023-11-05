6 Harmful Effects of Refined Oil

05 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Refined oil, which is high in toxic substances, can promote the growth and spread of cancer cells

Refined oil impacts the delicate balance of essential fatty acids, resulting in inflammation and chronic disease

Consumption of refined oils may disrupt hormonal balance, resulting in fertility issues and pregnancy complications

The inflammatory properties of refined oil weaken the immune system, making us more susceptible to infections

Refined oil's high trans fat content raises LDL cholesterol, increasing the risk of heart disease

Consumption of refined oils contributes to plaque buildup in arteries, hindering blood flow and raising cardiovascular risks

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Vegetables That Are Actually Fruits

 Find Out More