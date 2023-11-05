6 Harmful Effects of Refined Oil
05 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Refined oil, which is high in toxic substances, can promote the growth and spread of cancer cells
Refined oil impacts the delicate balance of essential fatty acids, resulting in inflammation and chronic disease
Consumption of refined oils may disrupt hormonal balance, resulting in fertility issues and pregnancy complications
The inflammatory properties of refined oil weaken the immune system, making us more susceptible to infections
Refined oil's high trans fat content raises LDL cholesterol, increasing the risk of heart disease
Consumption of refined oils contributes to plaque buildup in arteries, hindering blood flow and raising cardiovascular risks
