7 Health and Nutrition Benefits of Bran Flour
24 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The antioxidants in bran flour protect the skin from damage and promote collagen production for skin elasticity
The high fiber content of bran flour promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation
The fiber in bran flour promotes satiety, keeping you fuller for longer and aiding in weight control
The antioxidants and vitamin C in bran flour help the immune system fight infections
The fiber in bran flour slows carbohydrate absorption, thereby regulating blood sugar levels
Minerals found in bran flour, such as magnesium and phosphorus, help to maintain bone health and density
Soluble fiber in bran flour helps lower cholesterol and lowers the risk of heart disease
