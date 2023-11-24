7 Health and Nutrition Benefits of Bran Flour

24 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The antioxidants in bran flour protect the skin from damage and promote collagen production for skin elasticity

The high fiber content of bran flour promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation

The fiber in bran flour promotes satiety, keeping you fuller for longer and aiding in weight control

The antioxidants and vitamin C in bran flour help the immune system fight infections

The fiber in bran flour slows carbohydrate absorption, thereby regulating blood sugar levels

Minerals found in bran flour, such as magnesium and phosphorus, help to maintain bone health and density

Soluble fiber in bran flour helps lower cholesterol and lowers the risk of heart disease

