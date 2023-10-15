7 Health Benefits of Almond Milk
15 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Almond milk is high in vitamin E and that protects cells from damage
Almond milk is low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and assist you to lower bad cholesterol levels
Almond milk is a low-calorie beverage that can help you lose or maintain your weight
Almond milk is unsweetened and has a low glycemic index, which means it does not produce a surge in blood sugar levels
Almond milk is enriched with calcium and vitamin D, which are important for bone health
Almond milk contains vitamin E, which aids in protecting and improving the appearance of the skin
