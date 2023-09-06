7 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
06 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Dragon fruit is high in antioxidants, which help protect your cells from free radical damage are unstable chemicals that can contribute to the development of chronic diseases.
Dragon fruit contains compounds that help lower blood sugar levels.
Dragon fruit is high in vitamin C, which is essential for improving your immune system. Vitamin C aids your body's defense against infection and sickness.
Dragon fruit's fiber and antioxidants help safeguard your heart health by lowering cholesterol and reducing inflammation.
Dragon fruit is high in fiber, which is necessary for proper digestion.
Dragon fruit has vitamin C, which helps protect your skin from sun and pollution damage.
Dragon fruit antioxidants help protect against cancer by combating free radicals that can damage cells.
