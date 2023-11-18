7 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea
18 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Matcha's unique caffeine and L-theanine combination improves alertness, focus, and memory
The fluoride content of matcha aids in the improvement of bone mineral density and the prevention of osteoporosis
Matcha's L-theanine counteracts caffeine's jittery effects, promoting calm and reducing stress
Caffeine and catechins in matcha boost metabolism and aid in weight loss
Matcha's antioxidants protect skin from free radical damage, promoting a healthy glow
The chlorophyll content of matcha aids the liver's detoxification process, which cleanses the body of harmful substances
Matcha's antioxidants may aid in the reduction of cholesterol and blood pressure, thereby promoting cardiovascular health
