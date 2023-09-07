7 Health Benefits of Orange Juice
07 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Orange juice contains vitamin C, which is necessary for a healthy immune system and aids the body's defense against infections and viruses.
The citrate content in orange juice is high, which aids in the prevention of kidney stone formation.
Orange juice includes potassium, which aids in blood pressure regulation. It also has flavonoids, which are antioxidants that can help prevent heart disease.
Orange juice contains folate, which is necessary for the formation of red blood cells.
Vitamin C, which is required for collagen formation, is found in orange juice. Collagen is a protein that gives skin flexibility and strength.
Orange juice has a low calorie and fat content and can help you feel full.
Antioxidants in orange juice can help protect cells from harm. More research, however, is required to establish this benefit.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Proven Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water