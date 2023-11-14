7 Health Benefits of Papaya Leaves That Will Amaze You
14 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Papaya leaves are high in potassium, which aids in blood pressure regulation
Papain, an enzyme that aids in protein digestion, is found in papaya leaves
Anti-inflammatory properties of papaya leaves can help reduce pain and swelling
Papaya leaves contain compounds that aid in wound healing
The juice of papaya leaves has been shown to be effective in increasing platelet count, which is essential in the fight against dengue fever
Vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system, is abundant in papaya leaves
Antioxidants found in papaya leaves may help protect cells from free radical damage
