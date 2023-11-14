7 Health Benefits of Papaya Leaves That Will Amaze You

14 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Papaya leaves are high in potassium, which aids in blood pressure regulation

Papain, an enzyme that aids in protein digestion, is found in papaya leaves

Anti-inflammatory properties of papaya leaves can help reduce pain and swelling

Papaya leaves contain compounds that aid in wound healing

The juice of papaya leaves has been shown to be effective in increasing platelet count, which is essential in the fight against dengue fever

Vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system, is abundant in papaya leaves

Antioxidants found in papaya leaves may help protect cells from free radical damage

