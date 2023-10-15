7 Health Benefits of Peanuts during Navratri
15 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Peanuts are high in calories and protein, which might help with energy levels during the Navratri fast
Peanuts include monounsaturated fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol while increasing good cholesterol
Fiber in peanuts can assist in managing blood sugar levels and reduce spikes and crashes
Peanuts are high in minerals that are good for your heart, such as vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium
Peanuts are a high-protein snack that can aid in the increase of feelings of fullness and the reduction of hunger cravings
Peanuts are high in immune-boosting minerals such as zinc, selenium, and vitamin B6
Peanuts are high in fiber, which can help with gut health and digestion
