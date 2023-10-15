7 Health Benefits of Peanuts during Navratri

15 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Peanuts are high in calories and protein, which might help with energy levels during the Navratri fast

Peanuts include monounsaturated fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol while increasing good cholesterol

Fiber in peanuts can assist in managing blood sugar levels and reduce spikes and crashes

Peanuts are high in minerals that are good for your heart, such as vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium

Peanuts are a high-protein snack that can aid in the increase of feelings of fullness and the reduction of hunger cravings

Peanuts are high in immune-boosting minerals such as zinc, selenium, and vitamin B6

Peanuts are high in fiber, which can help with gut health and digestion

