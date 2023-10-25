7 Health Benefits of Sattvic Food

25 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Sattvic meals are simple to digest and help with bloating, gas, and other digestive issues

Sattvic meals are often low in calories and fat while being high in fiber, which aids in weight reduction or maintenance

Sattvic foods aid in hormone balance, improving mood, sleep quality, and general wellness

Sattvic meals are high in complex carbs, which offer energy throughout the day

Sattvic foods are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which assist in improving the immune system and keep you healthy

Sattvic foods aid in mental clarity, focus, and concentration

Sattvic foods aid in emotional balance and stress reduction

