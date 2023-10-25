7 Health Benefits of Sattvic Food
25 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Sattvic meals are simple to digest and help with bloating, gas, and other digestive issues
Sattvic meals are often low in calories and fat while being high in fiber, which aids in weight reduction or maintenance
Sattvic foods aid in hormone balance, improving mood, sleep quality, and general wellness
Sattvic meals are high in complex carbs, which offer energy throughout the day
Sattvic foods are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which assist in improving the immune system and keep you healthy
Sattvic foods aid in mental clarity, focus, and concentration
Sattvic foods aid in emotional balance and stress reduction
