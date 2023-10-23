7 Health Benefits Of Sunflower Seeds

23 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Sunflower seeds provide protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals

Tryptophan, an amino acid found in sunflower seeds, can aid in relaxing and sleep

Sunflower seeds include fiber, which can aid in maintaining the digestive tract healthy, and regular

Sunflower seeds' antioxidants and other substances may aid in decreasing inflammation throughout the body

Sunflower seeds include healthful lipids, vitamin E, and magnesium, all of which may benefit heart health

Sunflower seeds include vitamin E and other antioxidants that may aid in brain protection

Sunflower seeds include fiber and magnesium, which may help to manage blood sugar levels and minimize the risk of type 2 diabetes

