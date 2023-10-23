7 Health Benefits Of Sunflower Seeds
23 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Sunflower seeds provide protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals
Tryptophan, an amino acid found in sunflower seeds, can aid in relaxing and sleep
Sunflower seeds include fiber, which can aid in maintaining the digestive tract healthy, and regular
Sunflower seeds' antioxidants and other substances may aid in decreasing inflammation throughout the body
Sunflower seeds include healthful lipids, vitamin E, and magnesium, all of which may benefit heart health
Sunflower seeds include vitamin E and other antioxidants that may aid in brain protection
Sunflower seeds include fiber and magnesium, which may help to manage blood sugar levels and minimize the risk of type 2 diabetes
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Ayurvedic Herbs to Reduce Joint Pain in Winter - In Pics