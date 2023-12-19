7 Health Tips Women Over 30 MUST Follow
19 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Iron, calcium, deficiency are common in women. After 30, certain body parts need extra attention.
From hormonal imbalances to bone health, women experience a lot of health problems. Here are some quick tips to follow for a healthy lifestyle.
Stay Active: 15-20 minutes of everyday exercise is important for mobility and a healthy body. Be it yoga or gym, exercising and staying active is imperative.
Bone Density: Keep a check on your bone health as osteoporosis is common in women.
Self Breast Examination: Breast cancer is common cause of death and women must keep a check and be aware about lump formations, signs and symptoms.
Weight Management: Having a balanced weight may help lower risk of problems like diabetes, thyroid, knee pain etc.
Stress Management: It is important to keep cortisol level in check as it may affect hormones.
Skin care: Having a proper routine is important to keep the skin glowing and healthy as we age.
Sleep Cycle: Good quality sleep is essential in alleviating several health problems.
