Monsoon season is in full swing across the country. With monsoon, the risk of getting infection also increases.
People should have a healthy diet to protect themselves from monsoon infections.
Here is a list of drinks you can consume in this monsoon season to keep yourself healthy and hydrated
Turmeric (Haldi) and milk are good for your health during the rainy season. It is effective in boosting digestion and the immune system.
Hot herbal tea can help to boost the immune system and keeps you hydrated.
Herbal tea contains antioxidants which are beneficial to your health.
Drinking green smoothies filled with fruits and vegetables can help to strengthen immunity.
Hot lemon and ginger tea is a healthy drink to have this monsoon.
Vegetable soups are a good source of nutrients to consume during this monsoon. It also keeps your body warm.
Drinking amla juice during the monsoon season can help maintain the immune system and stave off infections.
