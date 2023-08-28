7 Healthy South Indian Foods For Weight Loss
When it comes to losing weight in a healthy way, it is best to consume natural and unprocessed foods that provide your body with essential nutrients.
Here are 7 healthy South Indian delicacies that has essential nutrients you need.
Millet Idli is a great alternative for your breakfast. Millets are gluten free and high in fiber, they aid in better digestion.
Rava dosa can help in your weight loss diet. This dish is high in protein and low in calories. It helps you in overall low calorie consumption.
The oats upma is made with oats, vegetables, and spices, making it easy to cook with ingredients commonly found in an Indian kitchen. Oats upma with vegetables is a healthier alternative to traditional upma.
The Multigrain Parotta is very easy to make at home and it requires no oil or butter. You can add seeds to your make your parotta more healthy as the porrota can keep your stomach full. It is great alternative for parotta lovers.
The recipe for quinoa upma is a healthy alternative to rava upma. The inclusion of vegetables, peanuts, and lemon juice makes it even more nutritious.
Make your dosa more nutritious. by adding moong dal. 1 cup of Moong dal contains 49gms of protein. You can have it anytime of the day.
For those following a weight-loss diet, instant oats idli is an ideal breakfast choice. This recipe is rich in protein and fiber while being low in carbohydrates. It's a healthy and nutritious way to start your day.
