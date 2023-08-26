7 Heart Healthy Cooking Methods

26 Aug, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

It is not just what we eat, but how we make it also has impact on our health.

Steaming: It requires less salt and is one of the healthiest cooking methods. It helps to lower risk of heart diseases, BP, etc

Roasting: It allows minimal use of oil that benefits the heart.

Blanching: It is basically boiling the food and then putting it inice water to avoid meal being overcooked. It helps to retain nutrient value.

Stir Frying: This is another method that requires less liquid. retains more nutrients and also is quick and easy.

Sauteing:Tossing food on a pan is a decent way of cooking and helps to retain nutrients in the food.

Poaching: It does not require any oil or fat substance to cook and hence, is also considered a healthy option.

Grilling: It reduces risk of chronic diseases as it helps to consume lower calories.

