7 Heart-Healthy Drinks to Get Your Day Started
Pomegranates have special antioxidants that help lower blood pressure and enhance blood flow.
Tomatoes are a great source of the antioxidant lycopene, which helps strengthen your arteries, lowers cholesterol and prevents heart diseases.
Tea has flavonoids, which have been proven to reduce inflammation and plaque buildup in your arteries.
Green Juice: People who know they should eat vegetables but don't like the they way taste can try vegetable juice mixes.
People who drink 3 to 5 cups of coffee especially black coffee in a day have a much lower chance of getting heart disease, a stroke, or heart failure.
A study reveals that drinking 8 ounces (250 mL) of hibiscus tea daily can improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, and reduce inflammation levels.
Putting a fresh slice of citrus fruit in your water can boost heart health and help lower blood pressure naturally.
