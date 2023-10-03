7 Home Remedies for Swollen Feet
03 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
To aid in reducing swelling, raise your feet above the level of your heart.
To minimize swelling and pain, apply ice to your feet for 15-20 minutes at a time.
To help with circulation and minimize swelling, put on a pair of compression socks or stockings.
To help relieve swelling and inflammation, soak your feet in an Epsom salt bath for 20 to 30 minutes.
To increase circulation and minimize swelling, give your feet a gentle massage.
Exercise frequently to enhance circulation and lessen swelling.
Eat less salt and more potassium-rich meals to help with water retention and swelling reduction.
