7 Home Remedies to Reduce Fly Symptoms, Cold and Cough
21 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Flu, cold and cough has become a common health problem.
Here are few home remedies to get relief from flu infection.
Soup: Chicken or clear vegetable soup help treat flu and cold and speeds up recovery. It is good for immunity and keeps the body hydrated.
Honey water: sipping on lukewarm honey and water can help with cold and flu like symptoms. It soothes the throat as well.
Kadhas: Drinking this traditional Indian drink can help fight against flu symptoms with multiple herbs and spices.
Salt-water gargle: It helps with mucus and clears the throat of irritants. It has an effective remedy for sore throat, and flu.
Garlic: It is compounds called allicin that has antimicrobial and antiviral properties.
Vitamin C: Consume more vitamin C rich food to boost immunity and enhance the recovery process from flu.
