7 Hyaluronic Acid-Rich Foods for Youthful Skin

18 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Almonds are high in vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that protects the hyaluronic acid

Kale is a leafy green powerhouse of vitamin C and magnesium, both of which are essential for hyaluronic acid production

Soy products such as tofu, tempeh, and edamame contain soy isoflavones, which aid in the production of hyaluronic acid

Oranges contain naringenin, which inhibits the breakdown of hyaluronic acid

Bananas are high in vitamin C and potassium, both of which promote skin health and hydration

Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin C, which is required for hyaluronic acid synthesis

Bone broth is high in hyaluronic acid and other skin-nourishing nutrients

