7 Hyaluronic Acid-Rich Foods for Youthful Skin
18 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Almonds are high in vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that protects the hyaluronic acid
Kale is a leafy green powerhouse of vitamin C and magnesium, both of which are essential for hyaluronic acid production
Soy products such as tofu, tempeh, and edamame contain soy isoflavones, which aid in the production of hyaluronic acid
Oranges contain naringenin, which inhibits the breakdown of hyaluronic acid
Bananas are high in vitamin C and potassium, both of which promote skin health and hydration
Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin C, which is required for hyaluronic acid synthesis
Bone broth is high in hyaluronic acid and other skin-nourishing nutrients
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Benefits of Drinking Water from Copper Vessel