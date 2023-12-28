7 Incredible Health Benefits of Having Chana Masala
28 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Chana Masala is an Indian dish made of chickpeas and aromatic Indian spices. It has its own health benefits which range from weight loss to immunity building.
You can have Chana Masala in either gravy or form. Let's check out why it's beneficial for health.
Chickpea controls blood sugar because it has complex carbohydrates, protein and fibre.
Having chickpeas assists your weight loss journey because it is rich in protein. It reduces your appetite by making you feel full.
It improves haemoglobin levels and is crucially recommended for those suffering from anaemia. It is also an essential part of the diet for pregnant or lactating women.
Chana masala has anti-ageing benefits due to magnesium and it helps in hair growth as well. Chickpeas are full of vitamins A, B6, zinc and manganese.
Chana masala is one of the most rich sources of protein and energy, thereby helping you fight many diseases and keeping you energetic throughout the day.
Chana is full of fibre which helps with maintaining cholesterol levels and thereby, maintaining heart health.
It is good for the eyes since it has zinc and also balances pH levels in your body because of its richness in mineral phosphorus.
