7 Kitchen Herbs You Can Easily Grow At Home

24 Aug, 2023

Shawn Dass

Tulsi- Commonly known as holy basil, this herb is commonly found in every Indian kitchen garden.

Aloe Vera- is a succulent and like cacti, it also grows well in dry conditions.

Rosemary- The best way to grow rosemary is with a cutting from an older plant.

Mint- Mint can be easily grown from cuttings or leftover stalks of market-bought mint.

Fenugreek- is easily grown from store and can be used as microgreens.

Coriander- is one of the simplest herbs to grow at home with coriander seeds.

Curry Leaves- For a robust curry leaf plant ensure the pot is placed in a bright location and the soil has adequate drainage.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Benefits Of Morning Pranayama

 Find Out More