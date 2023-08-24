7 Kitchen Herbs You Can Easily Grow At Home
Tulsi- Commonly known as holy basil, this herb is commonly found in every Indian kitchen garden.
Aloe Vera- is a succulent and like cacti, it also grows well in dry conditions.
Rosemary- The best way to grow rosemary is with a cutting from an older plant.
Mint- Mint can be easily grown from cuttings or leftover stalks of market-bought mint.
Fenugreek- is easily grown from store and can be used as microgreens.
Coriander- is one of the simplest herbs to grow at home with coriander seeds.
Curry Leaves- For a robust curry leaf plant ensure the pot is placed in a bright location and the soil has adequate drainage.
