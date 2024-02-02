7 Lifestyle Changes To Prevent Cervical Cancer
02 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Have safe sex methods and try to avoid having multiple sexual partners.
It is recommended to undergo routine pap smears and liquid-based cytology for HPV after the age of thirty.
Eat a lot of fruits, vegetables, and healthful foods to lower your chance of developing cervical cancer.
Hand sanitizer or frequent hand washing may lower the risk of infection.
Avoid consuming birth control pills because there is a higher risk of cervical cancer from using them.
Frequent exercise can strengthen the immune system, mood, and energy levels. It will keep the cancer at bay.
Avoid smoking to stay clear of cervical cancer and other health diseases.
