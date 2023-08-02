7 Most Common Lung Diseases to Know
02 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Lungs are organs that help us breathe. But slight damage to the air sacs can even lead to fatalities.
These are some of the most common type of lung diseases whose severity my vary.
Asthma is caused due to inflammation in the lunges and muscular stiffness that leads to wheezing, loss of breadth etc.
Tuberculosis or TB is a sever lung disease that is caused by bacteria and may spread via droplets if an infected persons sneezes.
Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the globe.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) obstructs air flow and make patient vulnerable to more diseases
Pneumonia may be caused by virus or bacteria wherein fluid like pus swell up the air sacs in one or both lungs. It maybe life threatening as well.
Pulmonary Embolism is basically blood clot formation that obstructs blood flow to lungs.
Interstitial Lung Disease is a range of disease that occur due to scarring of lungs.
