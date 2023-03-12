7 SUMMER FRUITS TO BEAT THE HEAT

SUMMER MANGOES

PAPAYA

A super fruit, papayas improve heart health, are rich in nutrients. It is loaded with antioxidants and has anti-cancer properties.

STRAWBERRY

Has antioxidants, rich in vitamins and fibers and tasteful to eat! It is a special summer fruit to have.

ORANGE

Rich in vitamin C, oranges improve eye, heart and skin health. Also help lower cholestrerol.

CUCUMBER

These green fruits are rich in vitamin C and K. Good for glowing skin and has soothing properties.

WATERMELON

Rich in nutrients, melons improve heart health. Also a great refreshing drink to have.

PINEAPPLE

