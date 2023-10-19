7 Natural Ways To Reduce Uric Acid In The Body - In Pics
Uric acid is a naturally occurring waste product produced during the digestion of purine-rich meals.
Here are 7 natural tips to reduce uric acid in your body.
The supply of uric acid might be restricted. Some meats, fish, and vegetables are among the foods high in purines.
Fruit contains sugar, and honey contains fructose. Your body releases purines as it breaks down fructose, which raises your uric acid levels.
Your kidneys remove uric acid from the body more quickly when you drink a lot of fluids. About 70% of the uric acid in your body is removed by your kidneys.
Alcohol consumption might worsen dehydration. It can also result in elevated uric acid levels.
Coffee may lower uric acid levels in the blood. It reduces the body's ability to produce uric acid by competing with the enzyme that breaks down purines.
Elevated uric acid levels could be a result of excess body fat. Your kidneys may function less effectively if you gain more weight.
People who have high blood sugar, such as those who have diabetes or prediabetes, are also more likely to develop uric acid in their bodies.
