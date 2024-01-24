7 Benefits of Consuming Clove with Warm Water
24 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Consuming clove before bed is said to have a relaxing effect.
Clove has antibacterial properties that can help relieve throat pain.
It has got anti-inflammatory properties that may help to enhance immune system.
Laung helps secret enzymes that further help get relief from digestive issues.
It's antibacterial help to get rid of bad oral breath.
It may also have soothing effect on respiratory problems.
Clove or laung has multitude of health benefits to offer when consumed with warm water.
Clove tea post meals may help with bloating.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Good Cholesterol: 7 Natural Ways to Improve HDL Levels at Home