7 Nutritional Benefits of Poppy Seeds
23 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Poppy seeds include antioxidants and other substances that may aid to protect and improve the skin's overall wellness
Poppy seeds include omega-3 fatty acids, which may aid with cholesterol reduction and heart health
Poppy seeds contain compounds that may aid to promote relaxation and sleep
Poppy seeds are high in fiber, which helps aid digestion and reduce constipation
Poppy seeds contain compounds that may have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties
Poppy seeds include antioxidants and other chemicals that may aid in immune system boosting and illness prevention
Poppy seeds are high in minerals including calcium, magnesium, and iron, which are essential for bone health and other biological processes
