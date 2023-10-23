7 Nutritional Benefits of Poppy Seeds

23 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Poppy seeds include antioxidants and other substances that may aid to protect and improve the skin's overall wellness

Poppy seeds include omega-3 fatty acids, which may aid with cholesterol reduction and heart health

Poppy seeds contain compounds that may aid to promote relaxation and sleep

Poppy seeds are high in fiber, which helps aid digestion and reduce constipation

Poppy seeds contain compounds that may have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties

Poppy seeds include antioxidants and other chemicals that may aid in immune system boosting and illness prevention

Poppy seeds are high in minerals including calcium, magnesium, and iron, which are essential for bone health and other biological processes

