7 Powerful Yoga Asanas For Building Stamina
12 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Feeling out of breadth just after climbing few stairs or running a small lap is not a good sign
Stamina building is an important exercise to keep body healthy and fit.
Hence, yoga can help to build those muscles and boost the stamina
Practising these powerful asanas for few minutes everyday can take you along way.
Naukasana or boat pose helps with abdominal region, building muscles and improve stamina
Setubhandhasana or bridge asana helps to stretch the back, build on muscular strength
Ustrasana aids with back, hips, chest, builds shoulder strength and more
Sarvangasana is good to buld back strength, improve stamina and increase blood flow enhancing cognitive functioning as well.
Padmasana or Lotus pose when held for significant duration can help increase stamina. It is good for spine and blood flow.
