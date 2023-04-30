7 Protein-Rich Foods You Need to Stay Away From

30 Apr, 2023

Onam Gupta

Protein Shakes are highly processed and contain artificial sweeteners.

Most Energy bars contain artificial sugar and unhealthy fats

Chickpeas have complex carbs which makes it difficult to consume. So, it's recommended to have in moderation

Peanut Butter contains hydrogenated oils which are high in unhealthy fats

Overconsumption of nuts can lead to weight gain as it contains high calories with dense protein

Eating too much cheese can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and bad cholesterol.

Thanks For Reading!

