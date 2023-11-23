7 Remarkable Benefits of Consuming Raw Papaya
23 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Raw papaya, a vitamin C powerhouse, boosts the immune system, protecting against infections and promoting overall well-being
The antioxidants and enzymes in raw papaya have anti-inflammatory properties, reducing inflammation throughout the body
Raw papaya is high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help fight free radical damage while also increasing skin elasticity and reducing signs of aging
The fiber and antioxidant content of raw papaya help lower bad cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease
The fiber in raw papaya helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it an excellent addition to a diabetic diet
Papain, an enzyme that aids in protein digestion, is found in raw papaya. It also encourages regular bowel movements and alleviates digestive issues such as constipation
