7 Side Effects of Taking Excess Protein-Rich Food
14 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Protein is a super healthy addition in diet but excess of anything is bad
There are several health complication that entail when body has too much portein intake. But the threshold may be different for different people
Constipation: Too much of protein reduces the flow of food from the passage and may cause indigestion.
Kidney Damage: People have pre-exisitng kidney issues are prone to suffere kidney failure or strain when intake of protein surpasses the ususal amount.
Weight Gain:While protein is important for weight loss, excess of it makes more body glucose that may turn into storage of fat.
Dehydration: Protein binds with water and cause dehydration.
Loss of Bone Health: Too much protein can lead to loss of calcium and may cause poor bone health.
Bad Breath: Protein has amino acids which when broken down may emit an unpleasant smell.
Nutrient Imbalance is another major side effect of too much of protein
Diarrhoea: Too much of protein can lead to digestive issues
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 3 Ingredients DIY Facial Hair Removal Mask - In Pics