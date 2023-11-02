7 Side Effects of Too Much of Vitamin C
02 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Excess of anything is bad and here are some lesser known side effects of vitamin C.
Too much of vitamin C can lead to fatigue, headache and more.
Vitamin c may lead to oxalates formation that can further increase risk of kidney stones
Nausea and diarrhea are some other digestive distress that are mostly caused due to excess of supplements.
Heart burn is also a common side effect of vitamin C.
Stomach cramps can be resultant of too much of vitamin C.
Bloating can be really discomforting, and overdose of vitamin C supplements can lead to it.
It is not necessary that vitamin c rich diet causes these side effects, however, supplements must be taken in moderation.
