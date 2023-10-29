7 Side Effects of Using Earphones for Longer Hours
29 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Loud music or prolonged exposure can harm ear hair cells, causing temporary or permanent hearing loss
A ringing or buzzing sound in the ear caused by loud noise or inner ear damage
Dizziness can be caused by increased pressure in the ear canal caused by loud noise
Hyperacusis is a condition in which sounds appear louder than they actually are
Earphones produce electromagnetic waves that may have long-term effects on the brain
Noise-induced hearing loss is a type of hearing loss caused by loud noise exposure
Earphones can obstruct airflow and promote bacteria growth, resulting in ear infections
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Health Benefits of Ghee - A Traditional Superfood