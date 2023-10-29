7 Side Effects of Using Earphones for Longer Hours

29 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Loud music or prolonged exposure can harm ear hair cells, causing temporary or permanent hearing loss

A ringing or buzzing sound in the ear caused by loud noise or inner ear damage

Dizziness can be caused by increased pressure in the ear canal caused by loud noise

Hyperacusis is a condition in which sounds appear louder than they actually are

Earphones produce electromagnetic waves that may have long-term effects on the brain

Noise-induced hearing loss is a type of hearing loss caused by loud noise exposure

Earphones can obstruct airflow and promote bacteria growth, resulting in ear infections

