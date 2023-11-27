7 Signs of Lung Cancer You Probably Didn't Know
27 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
There are several signs and symptoms that may get un-noticed but are warning signs of lung cancer.
Coughing Blood: This is a major warning sign for developing tumour.
Hoarseness: Lung tumours can sometimes press the nerve around the vocal chords.
Headaches: Longer and unusual headaches can be first sign of cancer.
Changes in finger: finger clubbing or fattening is often linked with lung cancer.
Dizziness: Feeling light headed or dizzy is a sign of developing tumour that probably is pressing a nerve in the body.
Body Pain: Pain in joints, muscle or bone is another lesser known signs of lung cancer. It can lead to restricted mobility as well.
Fatigue: Low red blood cell count can be a result of lung cancer leading to persistent tiredness.
