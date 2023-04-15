7 Signs Your Flu is Actually COVID-19
COVID-19 usually causes dry coughs that don’t produce mucus
Shortness of breath tends to be more common in people infected with COVID-19, compared to those infected with the flu.
Normal cold is a sign that people usually consider as a flu, it can be major symptom of COVID
Fatigue or constant tiredness can actually be the sign of COVID
If you have fever and your temperature is not dropping down, then it's the serious symptom of COVID
Headache is another not so overlooked sign. If you are having constant of them, then it's a serious sign
Body ache can be one of the signs of COVID-19
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 MUST Have Nutrients For Healthy Hair and Skin