7 Signs Your Flu is Actually COVID-19

15 Apr, 2023

Onam Gupta

COVID-19 usually causes dry coughs that don’t produce mucus

Shortness of breath tends to be more common in people infected with COVID-19, compared to those infected with the flu.

Normal cold is a sign that people usually consider as a flu, it can be major symptom of COVID

Fatigue or constant tiredness can actually be the sign of COVID

If you have fever and your temperature is not dropping down, then it's the serious symptom of COVID

Headache is another not so overlooked sign. If you are having constant of them, then it's a serious sign

Body ache can be one of the signs of COVID-19

