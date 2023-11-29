7 Simple Habits that could save your Eyesight

29 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Look away from your screen for 20 seconds every 20 minutes and focus on something 20 feet away as it will aid in reducing eye strain

Make sure you have enough light for reading, working, or any close-up duties

Blinking keeps your eyes moisturized and pleasant

A healthy diet high in antioxidants such fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids can help protect your eyes from age-related macular degeneration

Wear sunglasses that block UVA and UVB rays to protect your eyes from the sun's dangerous UV rays

Schedule frequent eye exams with your ophthalmologist to detect and treat any potential eye problems as early as possible

Wash your hands frequently to prevent germs from getting into your eyes

