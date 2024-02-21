7 Simple Ways To Improve Eye Health
21 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Eat nutrient-rich foods that are packed with vitamins A, C, E, zinc, and selenium for optimal eye health.
Long-term vision improvement can be achieved through eye exercises that build up the muscles in the eyes, reduce eye strain, and protect its overall health.
Get regular eye checkups to detect any undiagnosed eye conditions early and prevent any further vision loss.
Keep yourself hydrated to avoid the problem of dry eyes, irritability, and exhaustion in the body.
You should quit smoking as it can have a negative impact on your eye health and cause age-related issues like diabetic retinopathy, dry eye syndrome, and more.
Prolonged screen time can result in eye problems like dryness, strain, and fatigue. So, make sure to limit your screen time.
Make sure to get enough sleep as your eyes need to rest and rejuvenate. You need at least 7–8 hours of sleep each night for optimal eye health.
