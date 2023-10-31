7 Spices for Hair Fall Prevention
31 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Black pepper increases blood flow to the scalp, which promotes hair growth
Cumin seeds contain protein and carbohydrates, which help to strengthen hair roots and promote hair growth
Cinnamon has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that improve circulation and promote hair growth
Amla contains vitamin C and antioxidants, which nourish the hair and prevent it from falling out
Curcumin in turmeric reduces inflammation and protects hair follicles from damage
Fenugreek promotes hair growth and reduces hair loss with lecithin
Ginger contains essential fatty acids that revitalize hair follicles and promote hair growth
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Vegetables That Are Not Indigenous To India - InPics