7 Spices for Hair Fall Prevention

31 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Black pepper increases blood flow to the scalp, which promotes hair growth

Cumin seeds contain protein and carbohydrates, which help to strengthen hair roots and promote hair growth

Cinnamon has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that improve circulation and promote hair growth

Amla contains vitamin C and antioxidants, which nourish the hair and prevent it from falling out

Curcumin in turmeric reduces inflammation and protects hair follicles from damage

Fenugreek promotes hair growth and reduces hair loss with lecithin

Ginger contains essential fatty acids that revitalize hair follicles and promote hair growth

