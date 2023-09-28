7 Strange Fruits That Will Blow Your Mind
28 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Durian is a fruit with spikes that is creamy and has a strong odor
Mangosteen fruit is purple and has a sweet, sour pulp and a big seed
Rose apple is a bell-shaped fruit with a sweet, crisp flesh and a pinkish-red rind
Passion fruit is small and round, with a purple or yellow peel and a sweet, tangy pulp
Tamarillo is a red or yellow fruit that has a fragile, luscious texture and a tangy flavor
Snake fruit is a fruit that has a sweet, crisp flesh and a scaly, brown exterior
Dragon fruit is a type of cactus fruit with a delicious, juicy pulp and a vivid pink or scarlet flesh
