7 Strange Fruits That Will Blow Your Mind

28 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Durian is a fruit with spikes that is creamy and has a strong odor

Mangosteen fruit is purple and has a sweet, sour pulp and a big seed

Rose apple is a bell-shaped fruit with a sweet, crisp flesh and a pinkish-red rind

Passion fruit is small and round, with a purple or yellow peel and a sweet, tangy pulp

Tamarillo is a red or yellow fruit that has a fragile, luscious texture and a tangy flavor

Snake fruit is a fruit that has a sweet, crisp flesh and a scaly, brown exterior

Dragon fruit is a type of cactus fruit with a delicious, juicy pulp and a vivid pink or scarlet flesh

Thanks For Reading!

