7 Super-Fruits to Improve Eyesight

22 Oct, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

In this digitally driven era, it is imperative to keep the eyes healthy.

Adding these super-fruits in your diet can help boost eyesight.

Oranges: Loaded with vitamin C, anti-oxidants, it promotes over all eye health and eye vision.

Avocados: Protects eyes from poor vision, oxidative stress and is good for eye muscles.

Kiwi: Rich in vitamin C, it helps in maintaining healthy eye vessels.

Apricots: It has beta carotene and requires vitamins that help in enhancing eye sight.

Blueberries: One of the healthiest fruits to eat, it has compounds that may help reduce age-related problems in eyes.

Papaya: It has beta-carotene, vitamin C, E that aids in keeping a healthy eye. Antioxidants protects eys from oxidative damage.

Strawberry: It has vitamin C, minerals that lower cataract symptoms and is good for eye vision.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Physical Symptoms of Depression in Women

 Find Out More