7 Super-Fruits to Improve Eyesight
22 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
In this digitally driven era, it is imperative to keep the eyes healthy.
Adding these super-fruits in your diet can help boost eyesight.
Oranges: Loaded with vitamin C, anti-oxidants, it promotes over all eye health and eye vision.
Avocados: Protects eyes from poor vision, oxidative stress and is good for eye muscles.
Kiwi: Rich in vitamin C, it helps in maintaining healthy eye vessels.
Apricots: It has beta carotene and requires vitamins that help in enhancing eye sight.
Blueberries: One of the healthiest fruits to eat, it has compounds that may help reduce age-related problems in eyes.
Papaya: It has beta-carotene, vitamin C, E that aids in keeping a healthy eye. Antioxidants protects eys from oxidative damage.
Strawberry: It has vitamin C, minerals that lower cataract symptoms and is good for eye vision.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Physical Symptoms of Depression in Women