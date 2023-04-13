7 Superfoods to Boost Metabolism
13 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Flaxseeds are rich in essential minerals and protein.
Chilli peppers have a chemical called capsaicin that helps with metabolism and burn calories faster
Apples can a good way to start with your day to boost metabolism.
Eggs are high in proteins and a great source for metabolism.
Seeds and Nuts have fibers, proteins, healthy fats that help increase metabolism
Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that helps with immunity
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nicholas Pooran To Ajinkya Rahane - 5 Fastest IPL 2023 Half Centuries