7 Superfoods To Increase Hemoglobin Count

This green vegetable is rich in iron which is important for hemoglobin
The iron and folic acid content helps to boost red blood cells in body.
Best superfood for hemoglobin. It is loaded with iron, potassium, folic acid and fiber and is great for health.
Vitamin C rich food increases hemoglobin levels. Lemon, orange is high in vitamin C.
Green leafy vegetables are extremely good for blood and to increase hemoglobin.
This food is loaded with iron is good to consume in moderation.
Dates are rich in iron but diabetic people should be careful in consumption as these have sugar in it.
