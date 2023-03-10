7 Superfoods To Increase Hemoglobin Count

10 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Broccoli

This green vegetable is rich in iron which is important for hemoglobin

Beans And Lentils

The iron and folic acid content helps to boost red blood cells in body.

Beetroot

Best superfood for hemoglobin. It is loaded with iron, potassium, folic acid and fiber and is great for health.

Vitamin C Rich Food

Vitamin C rich food increases hemoglobin levels. Lemon, orange is high in vitamin C.

Kale

Green leafy vegetables are extremely good for blood and to increase hemoglobin.

Baked Potatoes

This food is loaded with iron is good to consume in moderation.

Dates

Dates are rich in iron but diabetic people should be careful in consumption as these have sugar in it.

Thanks For Reading!

