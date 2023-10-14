7 Surprising Health Benefits of Edible Camphor
14 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Edible camphor has antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help improve skin health
Edible camphor may help boost metabolism and promote weight loss
Edible camphor helps stimulate the digestive system and relieve indigestion
Edible camphor may help improve nerve function and relieve nerve pain
Edible camphor has expectorant properties that can help loosen mucus and relieve cough
Edible camphor may help relieve pain from headaches, muscle aches, and other conditions
Edible camphor has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help boost the immune system
