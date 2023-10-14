7 Surprising Health Benefits of Edible Camphor

14 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Edible camphor has antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help improve skin health

Edible camphor may help boost metabolism and promote weight loss

Edible camphor helps stimulate the digestive system and relieve indigestion

Edible camphor may help improve nerve function and relieve nerve pain

Edible camphor has expectorant properties that can help loosen mucus and relieve cough

Edible camphor may help relieve pain from headaches, muscle aches, and other conditions

Edible camphor has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help boost the immune system

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tulsi Leaves: 7 Benefits of the Holy Herb

 Find Out More