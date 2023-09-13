7 Things to Do Before Bed to Manage Diabetes
13 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
There are few night time rituals that can help manage the blood sugar levels.
Apart from what we do during the day, it is important how we end it too.
Sitting in vajrasan for nearly 15 mins can help reduce BP and blood sugar
A Walk after Dinner: Post dinner walks can help with insulin sensitivity and reduce stress. It can help with restful sleep.
Limit Caffeine: Before you start prepping up for bed, ensure to not take coffee or any other stimulant that may disrupt your sleep cycle.
Drinking fenugreek water can help alleviate glucose levels
Eat Light: Better to eat something good for digestion. It helps to keep glucose levels in check.
Good night sleep: It is important to sleep for 7-8 hours to control diabetes.
Chamomile tea few hours before bed can optimize blood sugar control with antioxidants properties.
Late night snacks: It can lead to increased blood sugar the next morning. Avoid midnight cravings.
Soaked almonds: Handful of soaked almonds helps to improve sleep quality, lower hunger cravings.
