7 Tips to Control Bad Cholesterol in Your 30s And Protect Your Heart
24 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Increased LDL levels puts heart at risk. When in your 30s, adopt these tips to reduce high cholesterol levels.
Include more fibre and protein. It helps strengthen body, boost digestion and lower LDL levels.
Weight loss is another important aspect in your 30s for a high cholesterol free life.
Stay active and indulge in 20-30 minutes of everyday exercise or yoga to lower bad cholesterol formation in 30s.
Say no to smoking right away. This is one of the most fatal hobbies that may lead to heart issues.
Remove trans fat from diet. Healthy dietary practises are way to maintain healthy cholesterol.
Start incorporating all necessary nutrients for a healthy diet to lower LDL.
Managing stress at office is another important thing to lower cholesterol levels specially when in your 30s.
