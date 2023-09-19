7 Tips To Increase Haemoglobin Level- In Pics
Consumption of iron-rich foods like liver, green leafy vegetables, red meat can play a vital part in increasing your haemoglobin levels
Vitamin C aids in absorption of iron rich foods. Adding Vitamin C to your diet can enhance the absorption of iron from food.
Pale skin, and shortness of breath can be symptoms of low haemoglobin. It is recommended to consult a doctor.
Vitamin B9 or commonly known as Folic helps in producing RBC to maintain the haemoglobin level. Try considering green leafy vegetables. and lentils.
Vitamin B12 can be found in red meats and in dairy products as well. It is essential for producing red blood cells in your body.
Using heavy -bottom iron utensils can help incorporate Iron while preparing any dishes.
Avoid certain foods that can eliminate the absorption of Iron from you body. Tea, Coffee, and dishes induced with Calcium should be taken under required levels.
