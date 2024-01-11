7 Lifestyle Habits to Lower Risk of Heart Attack
11 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
In winters, arteries tend to constrict that risks high BP and heart attack. Here are few everyday habits that may help to reduce this risk.
Heart Health Diet: Incorporate lean protein, whole grains, veggies and fibre to protect heart.
Reduce Cholesterol: Lowering LDL is important to reduce plaque build up that risks of heart attack.
Stress Management: Increased stress may lead to inflammation that further risk of so shooting up of blood pressure. Hence, it increases chances of heart attack.
Stay Active: Being physically active is important. It helps with proper pumping of blood and oxygen flow in the body.
Warm Beverages: Hot drinks like herbal teas, soups may lower inflammation and also keep you warm.
Yoga: Practisng yoga everyday for 15-20 minutes can help strengthen heart muscles and lower risk of attacks in the winter season.
Good Sleep: Poor quality sleep and sleeping less than 7 hours everyday increases risk of heart attack.
Quit smoking: It reduces blood flow and increases risk of heart attack. It also damages the lungs.
