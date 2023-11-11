7 Tips to Reduce Constipation and Bloating This Festive Season
11 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Post festive binging, bloating and constipation becomes a common problem.
Try these tricks and tips to get instant relief from constipation nd b;loating after Diwali party.
Chew your meals properly for better digestion and gut health.
Meal planning is important to prevent bloating and constipation.
Drinking jeera, ajwain or detox water can help get relief from bloating and constipation.
Keep your body hydrated. It helps with digestion and flush out toxins
Practising 15-20 minutes of yoga can also help to get quick relief from digestive discomfort
Detox water in different combination may also boost metabolism and help with better digestion.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Health Benefits of Drinking Nettle Tea