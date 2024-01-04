7 Tips to Reduce Winter Stress and Boost Mental Health
04 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Winters can be challenging for mental health as well.
SAD- Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of mental health issue that is induced mostly during winters.
Less of natural light sometime make chemical changes in body that leads to winter stress and blues. Here are few everyday tips to boost mental health.
Increase sun exposure: Natural light helps in release of hormone called serotonin that good for elevating mood.
Prioritise Sleep: Good quality sleep schedule can help improve gut health and mental health.
Selfcare: Prioritise self and indulge in activities, harness hobbies. Addressing self-care emotional needs can help beat winter blues as well.
Make Conversations: It might take efforts, but coming out of isolation is important to let go everyday stress in winter season.
Stay Active: Regular physical activity keep the mind active. It helps to release hormones to manage everyday seasonal stress.
